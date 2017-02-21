Feb 21 Tronox Ltd:
* Tronox ltd - deal for $1.673 billion
* Says cash portion of purchase consideration is expected to
be funded through proceeds from sale of assets
* Tronox announces definitive agreement to acquire cristal
tio(2) business
* Tronox ltd - deal price consists of cash and class a
ordinary shares representing 24 percent ownership in pro forma
tronox
* Tronox ltd - pre-tax run-rate synergies of more than $100
million in year one and more than $200 million in year three
expected from deal
* Tronox ltd says tom casey will remain chairman and chief
executive officer of company
* Tronox ltd - cristal's owners will receive two of nine
existing board seats
* Tronox ltd - eps accretion of more than 100 percent
expected in year one of deal closing
* Tronox ltd - exxaro mineral resources will remain on board
with its three seats after deal
* Tronox ltd says acquisition has received unanimous
approval of tronox and cristal boards of directors
* Says company announced intent to begin process to sell its
alkali business
* Tronox ltd - subject to negotiations with cristal, tronox
has intention to acquire cristal's 500 mmt slag production
facility in saudi arabia
