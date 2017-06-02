BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills
June 2 Tronox Ltd:
* Tronox - during quarter ended march 31, 2017, identified misstatement in selling, general,administrative expense for certain prior periods
* Tronox Ltd- aggregate misstatement is $11 million
* Tronox Ltd- misstatement impacts statements for years ended December 31, 2015 and 2016 among other periods Source text:(bit.ly/2qPFx29) Further company coverage:
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills
* Dominion Energy Inc - completes decommissioning milestone at kewaunee power station
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.