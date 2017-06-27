MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
June 27 Trovagene Inc
* Trovagene announces submission of investigational new drug application to initiate phase 1B/2 clinical trial of PCM-075 for acute myeloid leukemia
* Trovagene plans to initiate clinical trials of PCM-075 in AML
* Have IND and protocol for phase 1B/2 clinical trial submitted and under review by FDA
* Corvex Management LP - On June 27, delivered a letter to Energen Corp's board of directors - SEC Filing
* Invivo Therapeutics announces positive motor recovery assessments in two patients in the inspire study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold