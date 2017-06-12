BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Trovagene Inc
* Trovagene enters into agreement with astrazeneca to utilize trovera® ctdna test and services in prospective biomarker study
* Trovagene Inc - has entered into an agreement with astrazeneca to provide trovera® urine ctdna biomarker test and services
* Trovagene Inc - trovera egfr urine liquid biopsy test will initially be used in an open label prospective biomarker study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities