BRIEF-CVB Financial announces dividend increase
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Trovagene Inc
* Phase 1 safety study supports planned development of PCM-075 in AML
* Trovagene Inc says data is supportive of phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with aml and is now being submitted for peer review publication by study investigators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing