BRIEF-Investar Holding increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Trovagene Inc
* Trovagene - on June 1, co received notice of event of default from oxford finance llc with respect to that certain loan and security agreement dated as of june 30, 2014
* Trovagene Inc - on June 6, lenders took $16.7 million out of co's bank accounts which satisfies all of co's outstanding obligations under loan agreement Source text - bit.ly/2qXr59q Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sulliden enters into agreement with Pitchblack to sell its option to buy the Troilus Gold Project
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing