June 7 Trovagene Inc

* Trovagene - on June 1, co received notice of event of default from oxford finance llc with respect to that certain loan and security agreement dated as of june 30, 2014

* Trovagene Inc - on June 6, lenders took $16.7 million out of co's bank accounts which satisfies all of co's outstanding obligations under loan agreement