Feb 28 Trs Investments Ltd :

* TRS has, in consultation with HuaHan, investigated potential property transactions in New Zealand since their investment in TRS

* HuaHan has now advised that it no longer wishes to pursue transactions in New Zealand with TRS

* Has not received funds from a requested drawdown from HuaHan working capital facility

* "Directors need to undertake further due diligence but believe opportunity appears very good"

* HuaHan's nominee to the TRS board, Hao Sun, has resigned with immediate effect

* TRS has been introduced to a Chinese company with an established business and are interested in reverse listing that business into TRS