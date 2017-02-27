BRIEF-Tusker Medical raises $10.2 mln in equity financing
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)
Feb 28 Trs Investments Ltd :
* TRS has, in consultation with HuaHan, investigated potential property transactions in New Zealand since their investment in TRS
* HuaHan has now advised that it no longer wishes to pursue transactions in New Zealand with TRS
* Has not received funds from a requested drawdown from HuaHan working capital facility
* "Directors need to undertake further due diligence but believe opportunity appears very good"
* HuaHan's nominee to the TRS board, Hao Sun, has resigned with immediate effect
* TRS has been introduced to a Chinese company with an established business and are interested in reverse listing that business into TRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Italy's Finance Minister said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the Veneto region.