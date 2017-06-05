June 5 True North Commercial Reit-
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
continues urban growth with $53.6 million of strategic property
acquisitions in gta, ottawa and victoria
* True North Commercial REIT - aggregate purchase price for
acquisition properties is approximately $53.6 million, exclusive
of closing costs
* True North Commercial-deal expected to be satisfied by a
combination of proceeds from reit's november public unit
offering, first mortgage financing
* True North Commercial REIT - acquisition properties are
expected to be immediately accretive to reit's adjusted funds
from operations
* True North Commercial REIT - upon completion of
acquisitions, occupancy is expected to be 97.7%
