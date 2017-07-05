PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 6
July 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 5 (Reuters) -
* True Religion Apparel Inc says files voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
* True Religion Apparel Inc says lists assets and liabilities between $100 million to $500 million - court document
July 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 6 Bhushan Steel Ltd reported a March-quarter loss that was much bigger than stated earlier in its unaudited results, as the debt-laden steelmaker was hurt by higher costs.
HONG KONG, July 6 The founder of China's struggling tech group LeEco, Jia Yueting, on Thursday pledged to take full responsibility for the company's debt troubles amid a deepening financial crisis and after some of the company's assets were frozen.