July 5 (Reuters) -
* True Religion reaches agreement with lenders
* True Religion Brand Jeans says restructuring facilitated
through voluntary pre-arranged chapter 11 filing will reduce
debt by over 75% or $350 million
* True Religion Brand Jeans says Citizens Bank providing $60
million in DIP and exit financing to support operations
* True Religion Brand Jeans says trade creditors critical to
business expected to be paid in full; company continues to
operate business as usual
* True Religion Brand Jeans says filed separate motion to
pay vendor claims arising prior to petition date & to pay for
goods received within 20 days of bankruptcy filing
