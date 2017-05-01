UPDATE 1-BHP names Ken MacKenzie as new chairman
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
May 1 TrueCar Inc-
* TrueCar Inc - April saar for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million units, down 1.9 percent from a 17.4 million-unit saar a year ago.
* TrueCar Inc - excluding fleet sales, u.s. Retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks are expected to decline 4.8 percent in april
* TrueCar Inc - incentive spending by automakers may average an estimated $3,465 per vehicle in april, up 13.9 percent from a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.