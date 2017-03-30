BRIEF-Ninestar says stakes in three tech firms have been transferred to co
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively
March 30 TrueLight Corp:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.0 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yg1hyb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.250044 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2.000354 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 19
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :