BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 5 Trupanion Inc:
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
* Trupanion - pursuant to terms of original loan agreement, lenders agreed to provide company with an aggregate credit facility of $30 million - sec filing
* Trupanion Inc says amendment increase sublimit for ancillary services and letters of credit under revolving line from $3 million to $4.5 million
* Trupanion - loan amendment amends agreement to extend revolving maturity date of loans under original loan agreement from dec 16, 2018 to dec 16, 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2o2ldfR) Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters