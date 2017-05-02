May 2 Trupanion Inc

* Trupanion reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 28 percent to $54.7 million

* Trupanion Inc says total enrolled pets was 364,259 at march 31, 2017, up 19% over prior year period

* Trupanion Inc says q1 subscription business revenue was $50.2 million, an increase of 28% compared to q1 of 2016

* Trupanion Inc says subscription enrolled pets was 334,909 at march 31, 2017, up 17% over prior year period

* Trupanion Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $53.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: