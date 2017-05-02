BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
May 2 Trupanion Inc
* Trupanion reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 28 percent to $54.7 million
* Trupanion Inc says total enrolled pets was 364,259 at march 31, 2017, up 19% over prior year period
* Trupanion Inc says q1 subscription business revenue was $50.2 million, an increase of 28% compared to q1 of 2016
* Trupanion Inc says subscription enrolled pets was 334,909 at march 31, 2017, up 17% over prior year period
* Trupanion Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $53.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.