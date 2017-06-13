Fitch: Saudi Succession Assists Reform, Adds Foreign Policy Risk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Saudi King Salman's decision to name his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince has reduced uncertainty about the royal succession and reduces the risk of slippage in the country's "Vision 2030" reform programme, Fitch Ratings says. However, the new crown prince has already made Saudi foreign policy less predictable and, in Fitch's view, his promotion could raise tensions with Iran further. Given Moham