April 24 Trusted Brand 2016 Inc

* TRUSTED BRAND 2016 INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF LETTER OF INTENT DEADLINE AND RESIGNATION OF CFO AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

* SAYS CORPORATION ALSO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHARIDY LAZORKO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* KEVIN SASKIW HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CORPORATION FOR PERSONAL REASONS