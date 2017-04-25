Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25 Trustmark Corp-
* Trustmark Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $138.4 million
* Trustmark Corp - net interest income (fte) excluding acquired loans totaled $97.2 million in q1, an increase of 2.0% from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)