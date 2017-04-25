April 25 Trustmark Corp-

* Trustmark Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $138.4 million

* Trustmark Corp - net interest income (fte) excluding acquired loans totaled $97.2 million in q1, an increase of 2.0% from prior quarter