Feb 15 Truwin Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered and secured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is Feb. 16, 2020, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent

* Conversion price is 7,690 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NRQMDk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)