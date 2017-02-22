Feb 22 Tsh Corporation Limited:

* Disposal Of Equity Interest In Unilink Development Limited

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Unilink

* Aggregate consideration for disposal is S$3.06 million

* Unilink has agreed to purchase an aggregate of 375 shares representing about 26.5% in total issued and paid-up capital of Unilink, from co