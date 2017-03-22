March 22 Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a project joint venture in Yuxi
with Shenzhen Huakong Seg and a construction
investment firm
* The joint venture will be capitalized at 423.1 million
yuan, and will be engaged in construction, management and
operation of Yuxi city construction PPP project
* Says it will invest 165.0 million yuan to hold 39 percent
stake in the joint venture
* Shenzhen Huakong Seg will provide a loan of up to 1
billion yuan for the joint venture if necessary, with a term of
no longer than 12 months
* It will provide up to 390 million yuan loan guarantee for
the joint venture regarding Shenzhen Huakong Seg's financial
assistance
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QlQOvZ
