Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says unit terminates plan to sell 58 percent stake in clean technology unit to Tellhow Sci-tech
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s5Brp9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it completes repurchase of 39,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 44.4 million yen in total, from July 12, 2016 to June 22
* COOPERATION CONSIDERS DISTRIBUTION OF E-SPORT CHANNEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)