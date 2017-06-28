BRIEF-Shanghai Baosight Software to provide data centre service to China Pacific Insurance
* Says it signs contract to provide data centre service for 20 years for up to 5.5 billion yuan ($809.06 million) with China Pacific Insurance
June 28Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6
* Says board approves to pay dividend of T$1.4 per share for 2016
* federal Court Of Australia (Court) has made orders approving scheme of arrangement between afterpay and its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: