June 23 TSL Ltd:

* HY profit before tax of $2.1 million versus $0.8 million year ago

* HY revenue of $23.6 million versus $20.7 million year ago

* Says board has decided not to declare a dividend for the six months ended 30 april 2017.

* Says momentum created in the first half of the year is expected to continue into the second half Source: bit.ly/2t1ecQj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)