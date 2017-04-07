UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 16

June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,434 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Mining giant BHP, on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board. Separately, activist shareholder Elliott Management said it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP.