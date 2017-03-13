BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment says David D'Alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing
March 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$8.3 billion ($268.36 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9290 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing
WASHINGTON, June 16 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc was awarded a $3 billion contract for work on a helicopter assault ship, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: