BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
March 6 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$509 million ($16.45 million) from Topco Scientific Co Ltd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9510 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BEIJING, June 16 Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said on Friday it has raised $600 million in a financing round led by existing investor Tencent Holdings Ltd and joined by Sequoia, TPG and Hillhouse Capital.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.