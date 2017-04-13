Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
April 13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share