BRIEF-Sachem Head Capital cuts stake in Autodesk to 3.0 pct from 5.8 pct
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
June 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:
* May sales at T$72.80 billion ($2.42 billion) versus T$56.87 billion in April and T$73.58 billion in May last year
* May sales -1.1 percent on year
* January-May sales +5.7 percent on year to T$363.58 billion Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/1grCI2q ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu)
* Diana shipping inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v clio with phaethon
* Tapimmune inc. Enters into definitive agreements to raise $6.82 million in a private placement from accredited investors and from the exercise of warrants by existing institutional investors