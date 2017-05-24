UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd:
* FY adjusted HEPS 207.6 cents, up 6 pct
* Total 2017 dividend per share 104 cents, up 6 pct
* Says "continued pressure on consumer due to weak macro-economic environment and consumer sentiment"
* "Trading is expected to remain under pressure"
* FY income 13.2 billion rand, up 8 pct
* FY EBITDAR 5.0 billion rand, up 11 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources