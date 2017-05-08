May 8 Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited

* Fy revenue is expected to be between 7% and 9% higher (r860 million and r1,105 million higher)

* Fy heps is expected to be between 12% and 14% higher (22.6 cents and 26.3 cents higher)

* Fy adjusted heps is expected to be between 5% and 7% higher (9.8 cents and 13.8 cents higher)

* Fy ebitdar is expected to be between 10% and 12% higher (r454 million and r545 million higher)