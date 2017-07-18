FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun updates on Hospitality Property Fund rights offfer
July 18, 2017 / 7:55 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Tsogo Sun updates on Hospitality Property Fund rights offfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited:

* Southern Sun Hotels provided irrevocable commitment to Hospitality Property Fund of r510 million to follow rights in terms of Hospitality Rights Offer

* SSH entered agreement with hospitality property fund to underwrite further r235 million of hospitality rights offer

* Agreement with ssh for subscription of 16.7 million hospitality rights offer shares at r14.00/ share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

