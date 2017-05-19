BRIEF-Cornerstone to acquire shares of Solgold PLC
* Agreed to acquire 78.2 million ordinary shares of Solgold PLC from multiple parties
May 19 TSR Inc
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
* Zeff Capital L.P., that owns about 7.2% of TSR's stock, filed an amended schedule 13D with securities and exchange commission on May 18, 2017
* Zeff Capital delivered letter to co indicating its interest in buying shares of stock not owned by it or its affiliates for $6.15 per share in cash
* Zeff Capital in SEC filing reported it delivered letter to co indicating interest in buying all outstanding shares of co it doesn't already own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround