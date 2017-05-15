BRIEF-BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
May 15Tsukishima Kikai Co Ltd
* Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with Tokyo Century Corporation in late May
* Says two companies will cooperate on power generation project, sewage treatment plants business, service supply and sale of singular machineries business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3V2Cgw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum