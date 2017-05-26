May 26Tsumura & Co
* Says it will issue first unsecured corporate bond worth 15
billion yen in total via public offering, maturity date May 31,
2024 and interest rate 0.23 percent per year
* Says it will issue second unsecured corporate bond worth
15 billion yen in total via public offering, maturity date June
2, 2027 and interest rate 0.345 percent per year
* Says subscription date on May 26 and payment date on June
2
* Says issue price at 100 yen per share face value of 100
yen
* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.,
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will
serve as underwriters
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/31qiY4
(Beijing Headline News)