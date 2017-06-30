UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 ECN Capital Corp:
* TSX approves ECN Capital's normal course issuer bid
* Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation
* ECN Capital Corp - may purchase its common shares at its discretion during period commencing on July 5, 2017 and ending on earlier of July 4, 2018
* ECN Capital - bid will be funded using existing cash resources, and any common shares repurchased by company under bid will be cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.