UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Total System Services Inc-
* TSYS reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue rose 60.2 percent to $1.2 billion
* Q1 revenue view $834.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total system services inc sees 2017 total revenues (gaap) $4,770 million to $4,870 million
* Total system services inc sees 2017 net revenue (non-gaap) $3,295 million to $3,395 million
* Total system services inc - increasing 2017 outlook
* Total system services inc sees 2017 diluted eps (gaap) $2.25 to $2.32
* Total system services inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps attributable to tsys common shareholders (non-gaap) $3.16 to $3.26
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.13, revenue view $3.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.