BRIEF-TSYS signs payments agreement with monetary llc

July 25 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc:

* TSYS signs payments agreement with monetary llc

* Total System Services Inc - has signed an exclusive long-term agreement with Monetary Llc for point-of-sale industry

* Total System Services - as per agreement, co will provide payment processing services to monetary's network of software developers and merchants

* Total System Services-Monetary to integrate additional TSYS services, payment capabilities into overall platform, including merchant onboarding tools