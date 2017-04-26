April 26 TTG Fintech Ltd

* Will issue 12.8 million 3-year zero-coupon, unsecured convertible bonds for HK$15 million to Ever Star Creation Limited

* Co will partner with subscriber & unrelated parties to form JV co to carry out TTG'S services in Hong Kong

* TTG will provide a 3-year interest free loan of HK$5 million to HK JV as operating capital from proceeds of issue of CB