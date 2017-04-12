April 12 Tuan Sing Holdings Ltd

* Unit exercised an option to purchase a piece of vacant land for a total cash consideration of S$47.8 million

* Proposed acquisition not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets or EPS of Tuan Sing group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017