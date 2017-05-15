UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Tube Investments Of India Ltd:
* March quarter profit after tax 725 million rupees
* March quarter total revenue from operations 11.68 billion rupees
* Profit after tax in March quarter last year was 6.72 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue from operations was 11.30 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2qmpyKI) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources