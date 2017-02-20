UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire hotel management firm for 1.46 billion yuan ($212.30 million) in Beijing
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lCGrAE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8769 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources