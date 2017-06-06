RPT-COLUMN-The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down: Andy Home
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down.
June 6Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 61.5 percent, or to be 121 million yuan to 130 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 80.5 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased profit from new energy business and investment return of power station
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CGnrk1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash