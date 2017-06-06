June 6Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 61.5 percent, or to be 121 million yuan to 130 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 80.5 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased profit from new energy business and investment return of power station

