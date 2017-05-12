BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 440 million yuan ($63.79 million) to set up new energy investment JV with partners including China Cinda Asset Management, Cinda Capital Management
* Says it plans to invest 250 million yuan in new energy investment fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qcQ1tY; bit.ly/2qab4Pr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder