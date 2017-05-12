May 12 Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 440 million yuan ($63.79 million) to set up new energy investment JV with partners including China Cinda Asset Management, Cinda Capital Management

* Says it plans to invest 250 million yuan in new energy investment fund

