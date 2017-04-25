UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
April 25 Tupperware Brands Corp:
* Tupperware brands reports first quarter 2017 sales and EPS above high end of guidance; raises full year sales and earnings outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.01
* Q1 earnings per share $0.93
* Q1 sales $554.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $531.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 2017 net sales were $554.8 million, up 6% in dollars and local currency
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 - $1.12
* Sees Q2 EPS excluding items $1.17 - $1.22
* For full year, sales are expected to be up high single digits in dollars (up 8 to 10% in local currency) in Tupperware North America
* Sees Q2 USD sales growth versus prior year up 2 percent - 4 percent
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.35 - $4.45
* Qtrly Tupperware United States and Canada sales were up 15% in dollars
* Qtrly Tupperware Mexico sales were up 4% in dollars
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.67 - $4.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $532.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $570.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.56, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full year 2017 sales to be up high single digits in dollars in Tupperware North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
