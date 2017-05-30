May 30 TURBON AG:

* Q1 SALES OF EUR 25.4 MILLION WERE STILL AT ROUGHLY THE SAME LEVEL AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 25.9 MILLION), EBIT FELL TO EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.7 MILLION)​

* Q1 GROUP NET PROFIT FELL TO 0.3 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 1.1 MILLION EUROS)​

* IN OUR ANNUAL FORECAST OF EUR 115-120 MILLION AND A PRE-TAX PROFIT OF EUR 6.5 MILLION​