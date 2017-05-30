BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
May 30 TURBON AG:
* Q1 SALES OF EUR 25.4 MILLION WERE STILL AT ROUGHLY THE SAME LEVEL AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 25.9 MILLION), EBIT FELL TO EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.7 MILLION)
* Q1 GROUP NET PROFIT FELL TO 0.3 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 1.1 MILLION EUROS)
* IN OUR ANNUAL FORECAST OF EUR 115-120 MILLION AND A PRE-TAX PROFIT OF EUR 6.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges