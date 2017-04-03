April 3 Turk Telekomunikasyon AS

* The maturity of $100 million loan agreement with Bank Of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ announced via 26th March 2014 dated regulatory disclosure and maturing on 31st march 2017 has been extended for 3 years

* Annual interest rate of the new 3-year loan is libor + 1.75 percent

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)