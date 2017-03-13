BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Turk Telekomunikasyon AS:
* Unit AVEA submitted a joint offer together with Vodafone Telekomünikasyon for the tender issued by the Communication General Directorate of Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communication for establishment and operation of mobile communication infrastructure in 1,472 locations with no mobile communication infrastructure
* Business partnership will be established between AVEA (51%) and Vodafone Telekomünikasyon (49%) for operations to be made within the scope of the project
* The project duration is 3 years
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans