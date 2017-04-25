BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 Turk Telekomunikasyon As
* Q1 net profit of 65.7 million lira ($18.34 million) versus 407.7 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 4.31 billion lira versus 3.8 billion lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5822 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment