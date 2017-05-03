BRIEF-Connected IO requests trading halt
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Bookrunner:
* Turkcell: Bookrunner says price guidance for bookbuild at tl 11.42 - tl 11.45
* Turkcell: Bookrunner says books are covered throughout this range
* Turkcell: Bookrunner says books will close at 6:45pm (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: