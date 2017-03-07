BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Turkiye Is Bankasi:
* Proposes to pay 2.029834 lira ($0.5503) net dividend per A group share for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.3119937 lira net dividend per B group share for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.2219989 lira net dividend per C group share for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay dividends as of April 4 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6887 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.